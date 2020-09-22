Attack On Titan Final Season sub and dub headed to Funimation later this year

Funimation announced today that the final season of fan favorite Attack on Titan in both sub and dub, will be available on its streaming service in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil later this year. The subtitled episodes will stream day and date with its Japanese broadcast in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland. SimulDub episodes of the season will be available at a later date.

For fans of the critically acclaimed anime who want to relive the action, Seasons 1 – 3 is currently available to enjoy subbed and dubbed on Funimation.