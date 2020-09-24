Two teaser posters for The Suicide Squad

Below is the teaser poster that filmmaker James Gunn recently unveiled on his Instagram page, for The Suicide Squad. The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Taika Waititi, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, John Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Storm Reid as Tyla, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Mikaela Hoover as Camila, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Joaquín Cosio as General Mateo Suarez.

The Suicide Squad is due to be released in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Check out the poster, along with the second version that was released during DC Fandome, below.