Exorcism at 60,000 Feet official trailer

Fasten your seat belts and fly the fiendish skies.

We all know that air travel can be hell, but on the last flight of a transatlantic passenger airliner, things turn positively demonic when a pandemic of infernal possessions breaks out, spreading from passenger to passenger – and eventually to the pilot. In order to land safely and survive, a priest, a rabbi, and the surviving crew must band together against the most ungodly turbulence imaginable.

A wild horror comedy featuring genre faves Bai Ling (Dead Ringer), Lance Henriksen (Aliens, Pumpkinhead), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), and Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Swamp Thing), Exorcism At 60,000 Feet will have you screaming in the aisles… but remember: in case of an emergency landing, please keep your tray tables – and crucifixes – in the upright position at all times!

Exorcism at 60,000 Feet has been released on home video and On-Demand by Shout Factory’s genre arm Scream Factory.