New trailer and poster for direct to video horror The Wretched

IFC Midnight has revealed a new poster and trailer for the VOD horror The Wretched, starring John-Paul Howard and Piper Curda. IFC has been a pioneer in the simultaneous theatrical/streaming and direct-to-video categories and now that much of the world is on lockdown, the company may see their titles gain a whole new audience.

Written and directed by brothers Brett and Drew Pierce (Deadheads), The Wretched centers on a rebellious teenager named Ben (John-Paul Howard), who’s sent to live with his father for the summer after his parents’ separation. The child is sent to work at a local marina in order to instill some form of discipline. However, the idyllic tourist town offers little solace, as he’s forced to deal with local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend.

Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing after he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken hold of the parents and begins playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded, forcing him to launch a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror.