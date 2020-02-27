Check out the sci-fi short Skywatch

Exciting to see there are still passionate filmmakers out there not waiting for budgets or contacts. Their going out their and doing what they do. Colin Levy took six years to complete Skywatch and through a few personal contacts, was even able to get actor Jude Law to make a pivotal role in the piece.

Skywatch is described as a sci-fi proof of concept that was funded via Kickstarter, and crafted by volunteering artists across the world. The film stars Uriah Shelton (13 Reasons Why, Looking For Alaska) and Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs), along with the all-important cameo by Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley, Enemy at the Gates, upcoming Megalopolis).

The short film centers on two outcast teen hackers who backdoor into an ubiquitous drone delivery system in order to pull harmless pranks on the various tenants in a neighboring apartment complex. The duo accidentally crash-land a dangerous prototype drone during their latest escapade – and quickly find themselves entangled in a life-and-death conspiracy.

Check out Skywatch, along with a behind-the-scenes featurette Levy created that documents how he convinced Jude Law to appear in his project.

Skywatch



How to Get a World-Famous Actor in your Short Film

