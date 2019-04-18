New trailer, images and poster for Child’s Play remake revealed

A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, Child’s Play follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith and comes from It and the upcoming It: Chapter Two producers Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg of KatzSmith Productions.

Orion Pictures will release Child’s Play in theaters nationwide on June 21, 2019.

Check out the latest images, poster and trailer for Child’s Play, below.