Will Smith plays an assassin targeting himself in Ang Lee-directed Gemini Man

Will Smith stars alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong in Ang Lee’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Gemini Man.

In Gemini Man Will Smith is Henry Brogan, an elite assassin who’s suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Gemini Man opens in theaters on October 11, 2019. Check out the trailer and a teaser poster for the film, below.