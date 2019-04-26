Bond 25 commences shooting at iconic James Bond location, adds new cast including Oscar winner Rami Malek

James Bond Producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have confirmed the start of principal photography on the 25th official James Bond film begins on April 28th, 2019. From Albert R. Broccoli’s EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the as-yet-untitled Bond 25 is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer will release the 25th James Bond feature film in the U.S. on April 8th and internationally on April 3rd, 2020.

At a press event held at Ian Fleming’s “Goldeneye” estate, where he penned most of the James Bond novels, director, Cary Joji Fukunaga confirmed the returning cast including, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and introduced new cast members Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek.

In the new film, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The 007 production will be shot at Pinewood Studios in the UK, and on location in London, Italy, Jamaica and Norway.

Bond 25 was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Other members of the creative team are; Director of Photography Linus Sandgren, Editor Tom Cross and Elliot Graham, Production Designer Mark Tildesley, Costume Designer Suttirat Larlarb, Supervising Stunt Coordinator Olivier Schneider, 2nd Unit Stunt Coordinator Lee Morrison and Visual Effects Supervisor Charlie Noble. Returning members to the team are; 2nd Unit Director Alexander Witt, Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor Chris Corbould and Casting Director Debbie McWilliams.

