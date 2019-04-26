Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman joins NYPD for cop thriller 21 Bridges

21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

The film is directed by Brian Kirk and also stars Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Stephan James, Dale Pavinski, Victoria Cartagena, Gary Carr, Jamie Neumann

21 Bridges hits theaters on July 12, 2019. Check out the trailer, teaser poster and a first look image from the film, below.