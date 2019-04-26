Check out the final trailer for The Intruder

When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.

Deon Taylor directs The Intruder, which hits theaters on May 3rd, 2019 starring Michael Ealy, Megan Good, Joseph Sikora and Dennis Quaid. Check out the final trailer for the film, below.