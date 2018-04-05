Trailer for HBO thriller based on dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451

Based on the novel by Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451 takes place in a terrifying care-free future. The story centers on a young man named Guy Montag (Michael B. Jordan), whose job as a fireman is to burn all books found out in society by authorities. He soon begins to question his actions after meeting a young girl and starts to rebel against the established societal norms.

The upcoming movie is produced by HBO and airs next month.

Check out the new trailer for the disturbing Fahrenheit 451 adaptation, below.