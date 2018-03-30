Red band trailer for bloody thriller Revenge

Debut director Coralie Fargeat paints a crimson canvas of hypnotic beauty and bloody retribution in the razor-sharp thriller Revenge.

Jen (Matilda Lutz) is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip. Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly – and viciously – intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead. Unfortunately for her assailants, Jen survives and reemerges with a relentless, wrathful intent: revenge.

A white-knuckle tale of transgression and transformation, Revenge blurs the lines of vengeance and survival. The film also stars Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe and Guillaume Bouchède.

Check out the trailer and poster for Revenge, hitting theaters and on-demand May 11th, below.