New trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night now online

This new trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night is probably slated to run in front of Insidious: The Last Key, which hits theaters today.

In this sequel to Bryan Bertino’s 2008 breakout cult favorite The Strangers, a family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit in order to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs the horror this time around and the cast includes Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman.

The film – again supposedly inspired by true events – hits theaters on March 9th, 2018.

Check out the new trailer and poster for The Strangers: Prey at Night, below.