New trailer for Kickboxer: Retaliation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lambert & Mike Tyson

One year after finding vengeance for his murdered brother, MMA champion Kurt Sloane finds himself back in Thailand kidnapped and imprisoned there by a powerful gangster (Christopher Lambert). His only shot at freedom is to win an underground death match against a 400lb killer enhanced with state – of the -art drugs (Game of Thrones’ Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). To make it out alive, he seeks training unlike anything he’s ever endured, with the help of the legendary Master Durand (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and fellow prisoner Briggs (Mike Tyson).

Kickboxer: Retaliation is directed by Dimitri Logothetis and stars Alain Moussi, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lambert, Mike Tyson, Sara Malakul Lane, Jessica Jann, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Steven Swadling, Sam Medina.

Check out the new trailer and poster for Kickboxer: Retaliation, below.