PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence Fishburne

Neo, sooner or later you're going to realize just as I did that there's a difference between knowing the path and walking the path.
By: Laurence Fishburne
Characters: Morpheus
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Context:
Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) says to Neo (Keanu Reeves), who is confused about why he was led to believe he was not "The One," when indeed, he was "The One" all along.