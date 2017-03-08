First trailer for man-made disaster thriller Geostorm revealed

In Geostorm, Gerard Butler plays a satellite designer who, when the world’s climate-controlling satellites malfunction, has to work with his estranged brother to save the world from a man-made storm of epic proportions. Dean Devlin directs Geostorm, starring Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Andy Garcia, Ed Harris, Abbie Cornish, Mare Winningham, Drew Powell, Gregory Alan Williams, Adepero Oduye, Amr Waked and Robert Sheehan.

Check out the trailer for Geostorm, which hits theaters on October 20, 2017, below.