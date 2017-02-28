Brand new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer

Earlier today, Marvel premiered a new trailer for the sci-fi adventure Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starring Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Sylvester Stallone, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as the voice of Baby Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Kurt Russell as Ego, Nathan Fillion as Simon Williams, Dave Bautista as Drax, Tommy Flanagan as Tullk, Michael Rooker as Yondu and Glenn Close as Nova Prime. The film hits theaters on May 5th.

Check out the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – again directed by James Gunn – below, along with a new one sheet for the film.