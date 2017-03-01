New poster and trailer for sci-fi monster thriller Colossal

Neon has revealed a new poster for the Nacho Vigalondo sci-fi thriller Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell and Tim Blake Nelson.

Colossal centers on Gloria (Anne Hathaway), an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.

