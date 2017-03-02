New trailer and preview images released for T2 Trainspotting

First there was an opportunity……then there was a betrayal.

Twenty years have gone by. Much has changed but just as much remains the same. Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to the only place he can ever call home. They are all waiting for him: Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle).

Other old friends are waiting too: sorrow, loss, joy, vengeance, hatred, friendship, love, longing, fear, regret, diamorphine, self-destruction and mortal danger, they are all lined up to welcome him, ready to join the dance.

Danny Boyle returns to the world of Trainspotting with T2 Trainspotting, which begins a limited release on March 24th, with an expansion the following week. T2 Trainspotting is based on the books Porno and Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh, and stars Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle.

