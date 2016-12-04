Full trailer for Universal Pictures’ The Mummy revealed

Tom Cruise headlines an all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

The creative team is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan.

Check out the new trailer for The Mummy – which hits theaters June 9, 2017 – below.