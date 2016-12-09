BeingBaywatch Baywatch trailer takes us back to the beach and back to the 80’s; watch the new version of slow boob run in the sun here

Paramount Pictures has just released the first trailer for the Baywatch movie, which hits theaters on May 26, 2017. My guess – although this is not confirmed – is that the new film is prepping 80’s lovers for a new television series. Dwayne Johnson headlines a cast that includes Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Baywatch, Directed by Seth Gordon, follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

I know what you’re thinking, enough with words, on to the beach run, right? Okay, check out the new trailer for Baywatch, below.