Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 teaser trailer is hooked on a feeling

Marvel Entertainment has released the teaser trailer for next summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, which crashes into theaters on May 5, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Sylvester Stallone, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Vin Diesel as Groot, Kurt Russell as Ego, Nathan Fillion as Simon Williams, Dave Bautista as Drax, Tommy Flanagan as Tullk, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Glenn Close as Nova Prime and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

Check out the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, below.