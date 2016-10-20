Trailer one for Wolverine sequel Logan now online

Fox has revealed the first trailer for Logan, which hits theaters on March 3, 2017, starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Dafne Keen. James Mangold directs Logan, which is set in a future where Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men. At the same time, a corporation emerges that’s hell bent on destroying earth.

With Logan’s healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier’s Alzheimer’s forcing him to forget, Logan must defeat the company with the help of a young girl named Laura Kinney (Sienna Novikov), a female clone of Wolverine.

Check out the trailer for Logan, below.