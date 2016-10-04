Indie horror Monsters in the Woods getting re-released on the stream

Director Jason Horton is set to re-release his indie feature Monsters in the Woods. Originally released in 2012, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Instant Video in a Director’s Cut version, officially titled A Director’s Cut: Monsters in the Woods and featuring never-before-seen footage.

Monsters in the Woods centers on a film crew shooting a low budget horror film, that are – you guessed it – attacked in the woods.

The film, which stars Glenn Plummer, Lee Perkins, Curt Mega and Linda Bella, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, with an eye towards a DVD & Blu-ray release in 2017.

Check out the new trailer for A Director’s Cut: Monsters in the Woods, below.