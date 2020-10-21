Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Trick Baby Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Trick Baby Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
View larger

$29.95

$20.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 201021-82466-1
UPC: 738329248178
Part No: K24817
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1972
Item Release Date: September 29, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Trick Baby is the gritty story of the relationship between two Philly conmen, Johnny “White Folks” O’Brien (Kiel Martin, Moonrunners), a biracial man posing as a white man, and “Blue” Howard (Mel Stewart, Hammer), a black man. From an early age, Blue raised Folks as his own son. However, Blue passed on more than his heritage when he taught him the ways of the street and the art of the con. Folks was a natural, and in no time, they were using their skill and their color to play on people’s prejudices and fears. Then, on one hellish day, things begin to unravel when they get in over their heads with a crooked cop and some shady investors. Now the heat is on, friends are scarce and they must rely on each other. But when the chips are down, can the two men really trust each other? In the next 24 hours, Blue and Folks will learn the disturbing truth about themselves and the world they prey on. Based on the notorious novel by Robert “Iceberg Slim” Beck (Pimp: The Story of My Life) and co-written and directed by Larry Yust (Homebodies).

Special Features

  • Street Life: The Making of Trick Baby with Director Larry Yust
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Radio Spot
  • Reversible Sleeve Art with 2 Poster Options

Specifications

  • Runtime: 89 min
  • Region: A
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Cast: Dallas Edward Hayes | Don Fellows | Kiel Martin | Mel Stewart | Vernee Watson
Directors: Larry Yust

Related Items

Eddie Murphy Raw Widescreen Collection DVD (2004)
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
Atari Missile Command Fleece Blanket
New Apollo Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Michael O’Keefe for Fifth of July (Sept 1981)
Inside Kung Fu – Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris Cover (September 1983) [189151]
America The Story of Us 3-Disc Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover
The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Score CD (Import)
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (April 16, 2004) Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill 2 [9215]
RARE Shaw Brothers The Super Inframan (Infra-Man) 21 x 30 Original Promotional Movie Poster (1975)
G.I. Joe U.S. Navy Serviceman 12 inch Fully Posable Figure (1997) [028]

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Throwback Space