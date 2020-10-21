Trick Baby Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

View larger $29.95 $20.97 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1972

Item Release Date: September 29, 2020

Rating: R

Trick Baby is the gritty story of the relationship between two Philly conmen, Johnny “White Folks” O’Brien (Kiel Martin, Moonrunners), a biracial man posing as a white man, and “Blue” Howard (Mel Stewart, Hammer), a black man. From an early age, Blue raised Folks as his own son. However, Blue passed on more than his heritage when he taught him the ways of the street and the art of the con. Folks was a natural, and in no time, they were using their skill and their color to play on people’s prejudices and fears. Then, on one hellish day, things begin to unravel when they get in over their heads with a crooked cop and some shady investors. Now the heat is on, friends are scarce and they must rely on each other. But when the chips are down, can the two men really trust each other? In the next 24 hours, Blue and Folks will learn the disturbing truth about themselves and the world they prey on. Based on the notorious novel by Robert “Iceberg Slim” Beck (Pimp: The Story of My Life) and co-written and directed by Larry Yust (Homebodies).

Street Life: The Making of Trick Baby with Director Larry Yust

Theatrical Trailer

Radio Spot

Reversible Sleeve Art with 2 Poster Options

Runtime: 89 min

Region: A

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Cast: Dallas Edward Hayes | Don Fellows | Kiel Martin | Mel Stewart | Vernee Watson

Directors: Larry Yust

