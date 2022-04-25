The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (August 9, 2013) How Hollywood Helped Hitler [S59]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (August 9, 2013) How Hollywood Helped Hitler, In devastating detail, a New book reveals how the Big Studios, desperate to protect German Business, Let Nazis Censor Scripts, Remove credits from Jews, Get Movies stopped and even Force one MGM Exec to Divorce His Jewish Wife. Secret Life of The PET Set! A-list owners, Best Dog Hotels and Yes, CAT Psychics. The top 25 Film Schools.
- People / Bands: Adolf Hitler
- Genres: Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
