Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Nell Carter, Bill Cosby [T03]

Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Nell Carter, Bill Cosby.
Oct. 7, 1985
The Cosby Show Children, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Lisa Bonet Cover
March 20, 1989
Women of Brewster Place Cover
Nov. 12, 1990
The Cosby Show Cast Cover
Sept. 21, 1987
Phylicia Rashad, The Cosby Show Cast Cover
Oct. 14, 1985
Nell Carter Cover
Feb. 5, 1990
Sherman Hemsley, Clifton Davis, Anna Maria Horsford, Amen TV Series Cover
Sept. 25, 1989
Lisa Bonet, The Cosby Show Cover
Nov. 29, 1993
Oprah Winfrey, There Are No Children Here Cover
April 12, 1993
Ella Joyce Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.