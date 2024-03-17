Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Nell Carter, Bill Cosby [T03]

View larger $41.69

$37.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Mag

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Nell Carter, Bill Cosby.

Oct. 7, 1985

The Cosby Show Children, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Lisa Bonet Cover

March 20, 1989

Women of Brewster Place Cover

Nov. 12, 1990

The Cosby Show Cast Cover

Sept. 21, 1987

Phylicia Rashad, The Cosby Show Cast Cover

Oct. 14, 1985

Nell Carter Cover

Feb. 5, 1990

Sherman Hemsley, Clifton Davis, Anna Maria Horsford, Amen TV Series Cover

Sept. 25, 1989

Lisa Bonet, The Cosby Show Cover

Nov. 29, 1993

Oprah Winfrey, There Are No Children Here Cover

April 12, 1993

Ella Joyce Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.