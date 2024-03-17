Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]

Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
View larger
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood [T02]
$76.89
$69.90
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 3 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 15 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Morgan Freeman, Blair Underwood.

May 3, 1979
Tyne Daly, Georg Stanford Brown Cover

Oct. 28, 1976
Richard Rudolf, Minnie Riperton Cover

Jan. 26, 1987
Diahann Carroll, Vic Damone Cover

Feb. 29, 1988
Laura Carrington, David Wallace Cover

Feb. 8, 1988
Corbin Bernsen, Blair Underwood Cover

April 24, 1989
Robert Guillaume, Wendy Phillips, Hank Rolike Cover

Sept. 12, 1994
Cicely Tyson, Melissa Gilbert Cover

March 28, 1988
Gregory Hines, Willem Dafoe Cover

Feb. 1, 1988
Donna Mills, Michele Lee, Lynne Moody Knots Landing Cover

May 2, 1994
John Amos, Lynne Godfrey, Moira Tierney, T.E. Russell Cover

May 9, 1994
Denise Nicholas, Carroll O’Connor Cover

Oct. 17, 1994
Morgan Freeman, Tim Robbins Cover

April 6, 1987
Danny Glover, Mel Gibson Lethal Weapon Cover

Aug. 31, 1992
Louis Gossett Jr., James Woods Cover

March 7, 1994
Gladys Knight, Vince Gill Rhythm, Country and Blues TV Special Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.