Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Comedy Interest, Sinbad, Gary Coleman, Redd Foxx [T01]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Comedy Interest, Sinbad, Gary Coleman, Redd Foxx.
May 11, 1987
Redd Foxx, Dick Van Dyke, Ghost of a Chance Cover
July 12, 1999
Chris Rock Cover
Jan. 16, 1989
Keenan Ivory Wayans, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka Cover
Nov. 13, 1975
Jimmie JJ Walker, Sidney Poitier, Bill Cosby, Denise Nicholas Cover
Dec. 17, 1984
Gary Coleman Cover
June 3, 1991
Reginald VelJohnson, Jaleel Uriel White, Family Matters Cover
May 20, 1991
Bill Cosby Cover
Dec. 8, 1977
Jimmie JJ Walker Cover
Feb. 12, 1990
Sinbad Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.