Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones [S99]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones.

May 1, 1989

George Benson Cover

Aug. 4, 1986

Stevie Wonder Cover

May 30, 1988

Stevie Wonder Cover

Oct. 22, 1990

Quincy Jones Cover

Feb. 24, 1986

B.B. King Cover

Sept. 17, 1990

M.C. Hammer Cover

Jan. 8, 1990

Quincy Jones Cover

July 3, 1989

Bobby Brown Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.