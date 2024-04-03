2 JET, 1 TV Guide Magazines African-American Interest Philip Michael Thomas, Don Johnson Miami Vice [T20]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, 2 JET, 1 TV Guide Magazines African-American Interest Philip Michael Thomas, Don Johnson, and Olivia Brown in Miami Vice Covers.
TV Guide, March 8, 1986
JET Magazine, March 31, 1986
JET Magazine, October 12, 1987
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.