The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (May 23, 2014) The TV Writers Aaron Sorkin [S58]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (May 23, 2014) The TV Writers, Drama Showrunner Rountable, The Wild Days of ‘The West Wing’ The original players on what reality went on , The pros on how to pitch, get that job and lie to network executives. Aaron Sorkin Drama at the Academy Museum, All About the Upfronts, Lessons from a brutal season, advise fro the Big 5 and yep, where to eat
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Aaron Sorkin
- Shows / Movies: The West Wing
- Genres: Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers