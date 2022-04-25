Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (May 23, 2014) The TV Writers Aaron Sorkin [S58]

The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (May 23, 2014) The TV Writers, Drama Showrunner Rountable, The Wild Days of ‘The West Wing’ The original players on what reality went on , The pros on how to pitch, get that job and lie to network executives. Aaron Sorkin Drama at the Academy Museum, All About the Upfronts, Lessons from a brutal season, advise fro the Big 5 and yep, where to eat

