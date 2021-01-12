Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Departed Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Green Vinyl Edition

The Departed Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Green Vinyl Edition
View larger

$29.99

$25.70


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 210112-84202-1
UPC: 848064009030
Part No: LP-RGM-0878
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Alec Baldwin | Anthony Anderson | Jack Nicholson | Leonardo DiCaprio | Mark Wahlberg | Martin Scorsese | Martin Sheen | Matt Damon | Ray Winstone | Vera Farmiga  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Real Gone Music
Original U.S. Release: October 6, 2006
Item Release Date: September 13, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Arguing about which of Martin Scorsese’s pictures is his best is fodder for an all-night bull session, but of one thing there can be no doubt: the guy is obsessed with music. Many of his greatest films have either been about music (e.g. The Last Waltz or the recent Dylan Rolling Thunder “documentary”) or have featured a veritable mixtape for a soundtrack; in fact, sometimes it’s hard to tell which came first, the montage accompanying the music, or his desire to have a particular song appear in a movie come hell or high water. That’s because nobody, but nobody, cuts film to a great rock and roll tune like Scorsese (and his legendary editor Thelma Schoonmaker); and of all his dramatic films, it’s his lone Best Picture winner, The Departed, that arguably is propelled the most by its soundtrack. The Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” during Leonardo DiCaprio’s stint in jail is the real scene-stealer, but the version of “Comfortably Numb” during his love scene with Vera Farmiga is another highlight, albeit a controversial one (folks either love it or hate it).

The rest of the soundtrack lives up to those two selections…it’s safe to say The Departed wouldn’t have gotten its Best Picture nod without Scorsese’s canny music choices. We’re bringing it to vinyl for the first time inside a jacket and printed inner sleeve, and pressing up 1100 copies in a limited kelly green edition to honor the film’s Boston Irish roots.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alec Baldwin | Anthony Anderson | Jack Nicholson | Kevin Corrigan | Leonardo DiCaprio | Mark Wahlberg | Martin Sheen | Matt Damon | Ray Winstone | Vera Farmiga
Directors: Martin Scorsese
Project Name: The Departed
Contributors: Badfinger | Dropkick Murphys | Howard Shore | Larry Saltzman | LaVern Baker | Marc Ribot | Patsy Cline | Roger Waters | Roy Buchanan | Sharon Isbin | The Allman Brothers Band | The Band | The Beach Boys | The Human Beinz | The Rolling Stones | Van Morrison

Related Items

Marvel Comics Unisex Punisher Black Skull Stainless Steel Chain Pendant Necklace
Mad Max 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1979)
Robocop 2 LP Set-Silver Colored Vinyl, Includes Download Card
Passion & Poetry – The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah 2-Disc Special Edition
Steve McQueen: The Last Mile Revisited
You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Michael Mann’s Band of the Hand Blu-ray
Gangland Season Six 3-DVD Box Set
The Mutilator 2-Disc Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2016]
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation

Categories

Crime | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Real Gone Music | Suspense | Thrillers | Vinyl