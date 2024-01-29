RARE Actor and Singer Leo Fuchs Original Press Publicity Photo [P37]

View larger $43.89

$39.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pto

SKU: 240130-113018

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Actor and Singer Leo Fuchs Original Press Publicity Photo. Polish Jewish actor Leo Fuchs – sometimes called The Yiddish Fred Astaire – appeared in the films Avalon, The Frisco Kid, Young Love, Awake and Sing, The Story of Ruth, Monticello, Here We Come, Mazel Tov Yidden and Americaner Shadchen, along with numerous guest appearances on popular television shows, such as Sanford and Son, Wagon Train, and The Tab Hunter Show.

Items have wear, some writing on the backside and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.