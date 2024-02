Arlene Dahl in My Wild Irish Rose (1947) Original Publicity Press Photo [P64]

View larger $20.79

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.



Arlene Dahl in My Wild Irish Rose (1947) Original Publicity Press Photo. Directed by David Butler, My Wild Irish Rose also stars Dennis Morgan, Andrea King, Alan Hale, George Tobias, George O’Brien, Sara Allgood, Ben Blue, William Frawley, Don McGuire, Charles Irwin, Paul Stanton, George Cleveland, Clifton Young, Oscar O’Shea, Ruby Dandridge, Grady Sutton, William B. Davidson, Douglas Wood and Charles Marsh.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.