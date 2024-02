View larger $17.49

Maria Grazia Buccella in After the Fox (1966) Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by Vittorio De Sica, After the Fox also stars Peter Sellers, Victor Mature, Britt Ekland, Martin Balsam, Akim Tamiroff, Paolo Stoppa, Tino Buazzelli, Mac Ronay, Lydia Brazzi, Lando Buzzanca, Maurice Denham, Tiberio Murgia, Francesco De Leone and Carlo Croccolo.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.