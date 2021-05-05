Daughters of Darkness 3-Disc Limited Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD

- Cast: Andrea Rau | Danielle Ouimet | Delphine Seyrig | Georges Jamin | John Karlen | Paul Esser
- Directors: Harry Kümel
- Project Name Daughters of Darkness
- Composers Francois de Roubaix
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Formats: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | CD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Blue Underground
- Original Release Date: October 22, 1971
- Product Release Date: October 27, 2020
- Rating: NR
50th Anniversary Limited Edition! New 4K Restoration!
THIS ITEM INCLUDES A BEAUTIFUL LENTICULAR SLIPCOVER!
International screen icon Delphine Seyrig (LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD) stars as Elizabeth Bathory, an ageless Countess with a beautiful young ‘companion’ (Goth goddess Andrea Rau) and a legendary legacy of perversion. But when the two women seduce a troubled newlywed couple (Canadian beauty Danielle Ouimet and John Karlen of DARK SHADOWS and CAGNEY & LACEY), they unleash a frenzy of sudden violence and depraved desire that shocked both art house audiences and grindhouse crowds worldwide.
Co-written and directed by Harry Kumel, DAUGHTERS OF DARKNESS remains one of the most exquisitely mesmerizing adult horror films ever made. Blue Underground is now proud to present the uncensored Director’s Cut of this classic psychosexual shocker in a gorgeous restoration, scanned in 4K 16-bit from its long-lost original 35mm camera negative, with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, packed with revealing Extras!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Harry Kumel
- Audio Commentary with Star John Karlen and Journalist David Del Valle
- NEW! Audio Commentary with Kat Ellinger, Author of Devil's Advocates: Daughters of Darkness
- Locations of Darkness: Interviews with Co-Writer/Director Harry Kumel and Co-Writer/Co-Producer Pierre Drouot
- Playing the Victim: Interview with Star Danielle Ouimet
- Daughter of Darkness: Interview with Star Andrea Rau
- Theatrical Trailers
- Radio Spots
- Alternate U.S. Main Titles
- Poster and Still Gallery
- Daughters of Darkness Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Francois de Roubaix
- Collectible Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish, English for French Audio
- Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, French)
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Region: All
- People / Bands: Andrea Rau | Danielle Ouimet | Delphine Seyrig | Francois de Roubaix | Georges Jamin | Harry Kümel | John Karlen | Paul Esser
- Shows / Movies: Daughters of Darkness
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Blue Underground
- Product Types: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | CD | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Soundtracks