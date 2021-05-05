Daughters of Darkness 3-Disc Limited Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD

View larger $59.95

$45.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock 4K Blu-ray

SKU: 210505-86920-1

UPC: 827058801997

Part No: BLU-BD-8019

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New



50th Anniversary Limited Edition! New 4K Restoration!

THIS ITEM INCLUDES A BEAUTIFUL LENTICULAR SLIPCOVER!

International screen icon Delphine Seyrig (LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD) stars as Elizabeth Bathory, an ageless Countess with a beautiful young ‘companion’ (Goth goddess Andrea Rau) and a legendary legacy of perversion. But when the two women seduce a troubled newlywed couple (Canadian beauty Danielle Ouimet and John Karlen of DARK SHADOWS and CAGNEY & LACEY), they unleash a frenzy of sudden violence and depraved desire that shocked both art house audiences and grindhouse crowds worldwide.

Co-written and directed by Harry Kumel, DAUGHTERS OF DARKNESS remains one of the most exquisitely mesmerizing adult horror films ever made. Blue Underground is now proud to present the uncensored Director’s Cut of this classic psychosexual shocker in a gorgeous restoration, scanned in 4K 16-bit from its long-lost original 35mm camera negative, with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, packed with revealing Extras!

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Harry Kumel

Audio Commentary with Star John Karlen and Journalist David Del Valle

NEW! Audio Commentary with Kat Ellinger, Author of Devil's Advocates: Daughters of Darkness

Locations of Darkness: Interviews with Co-Writer/Director Harry Kumel and Co-Writer/Co-Producer Pierre Drouot

Playing the Victim: Interview with Star Danielle Ouimet

Daughter of Darkness: Interview with Star Andrea Rau

Theatrical Trailers

Radio Spots

Alternate U.S. Main Titles

Poster and Still Gallery

Daughters of Darkness Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Francois de Roubaix

Collectible Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish, English for French Audio

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, French)

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Region: All