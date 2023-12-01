Works of Enduring Importance: 35 Years of the National Film Registry Academy Museum Screening Series (2023)
Film Screening Series | Dec 14 - Dec 31, 2023
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90036
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS)
The Academy Museum presents the screening series Works of Enduring Importance: 35 Years of the National Film Registry, running through January 27, 2024. Established in 1988, the National Film Registry is a growing list of films deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Librarian of Congress. Filmmakers, archives, studios, and the public make recommendations, and each December another twenty-five films are added to the Registry. We will be showcasing the breadth, depth, and diversity of the Registry throughout its 35-year history, starting with Zoot Suit (1981), presented in 70mm on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30pm.
Schedule
- Thursday, December 14, 2023
Zoot Suit in 70mm
Added to the National Film Registry in 2019.
- Saturday, December 16, 2023
Detour in 4K
Added to the National Film Registry in 1992.
- Sunday, December 17, 2023
A Time for Burning
Added to the National Film Registry in 2005.
- Friday, December 22, 2023
Cooley High in 35mm
Added to the National Film Registry in 2021.
- Saturday, December 23, 2023
Medium Cool in 35mm
Added to the National Film Registry in 2003.
- Friday, January 5, 2024
El Norte
Added to the National Film Registry in 1995.
- Friday, January 19, 2024
House Party in 35mm
Added to the National Film Registry in 2022.
- Saturday, January 20, 2024
Chan Is Missing in 4K
Added to the National Film Registry in 1995.
- Monday, January 22, 2024
Stranger Than Paradise in 35mm
Added to the National Film Registry in 2002.
- Saturday, January 27, 2024
30th Anniversary of Hoop Dreams
Added to the National Film Registry in 2005.