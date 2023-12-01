Works of Enduring Importance: 35 Years of the National Film Registry Academy Museum Screening Series (2023)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90036

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS)

The Academy Museum presents the screening series Works of Enduring Importance: 35 Years of the National Film Registry, running through January 27, 2024. Established in 1988, the National Film Registry is a growing list of films deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Librarian of Congress. Filmmakers, archives, studios, and the public make recommendations, and each December another twenty-five films are added to the Registry. We will be showcasing the breadth, depth, and diversity of the Registry throughout its 35-year history, starting with Zoot Suit (1981), presented in 70mm on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30pm.

Schedule