CCXP (2023)

Organizers of CCXP describe the event as a comic book convention, a gathering of friends, an exclusive announcement, and a toast. Some say it is a multiverse of epic experiences. Others say it is a festival where the major studios bring exclusive content to the fans. Others, that it is a collection of stories waiting to be discovered in the Artists’ Valley. You can cosplay, see Hollywood stars from up-close, play RPGs, enjoy live performances, meet your idols, attend panels. The CCXP is all that and a little more. It’s the adventure that you allow yourself to live.

CCXP takes place annually in São Paulo, Brazil.