William Friedkin: Fate and Faith Retrospective Screening Series at IFC Center (2023)
Film Screening Series | Oct 20 - Oct 26, 2023
United States > New York > New York City > > 10014
William Friedkin believed that all stories are about mysteries of fate, or mysteries of faith. The films in IFC Center’s curated series explore these mysteries in surprising and heart-pounding ways. Featuring favorites such as Sorcerer and The French Connection, a 50th anniversary 4K restoration of The Exorcist, and 35mm screenings of Rampage, Jade, The Guardian and The Exorcist Director’s Cut, the program celebrates one of Hollywood’s most daring filmmakers.
The Full Schedule Includes:
- Rampage
Oct. 20 (Screening on 35mm), Oct. 22 (Screening on 35mm)
- Cruising
Oct. 20, Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 24, Oct. 26
- The Exorcist
Oct. 20, Oct. 21 (Extended intro by Paul Tremblay), Oct. 22 (Director’s Cut on 35mm), Oct. 23 (Followed by an in-person Q&A with Exorcist Playwright John Pielmeier), Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 26 (Director’s Cut on 35mm)
- The French Connection
Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 26
- Sorcerer
Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 23, Oct. 25 (Extended intro by critic Gretchen Felker-Martin), Oct. 26
- Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist
Oct. 21, Oct. 24
- The Guardian
Oct. 21 (Screening on 35mm), Oct. 23 (Screening on 35mm)
- Bug
Oct. 21, Oct. 23, Oct. 24 (Post-screening Q&A with Tracy Letts, moderated by film critic Charles Bramesco), Oct. 25
- Jade
Oct. 22 (Screening on 35mm), Oct. 26 (Screening on 35mm)