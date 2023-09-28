Saw X Pre-Release Surprise Screening at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse Lamar - Austin

United States > Texas > Austin > > 78704

Lionsgate

Lionsgate celebrated the film Saw X during Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas with the last surprise screening of the festival at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules were in attendance to introduce the film, and answered questions during a Q&A after the screening. Fans also got a surprise visit from Billy the Puppet, who took over all SAW screen theaters and wheeled onstage before the film to say hello to the audience.