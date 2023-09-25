The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set Release (2023)
Comic Releases | Oct 3 - Oct 25, 2023
Limited edition The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Sets from the bestselling writer/creator behind Invincible, Firepower, Outcast, and Oblivion Song — Robert Kirkman — dive into the first, career-making chapters of his oeuvre. These compilations hold the original black and white trade paperback volumes of the long-running, Eisner Award winning comic book series into four packages.
The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #1 includes volumes 1-8 (featuring art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard), The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #2 includes volumes 9-16 (featuring art by Charlie Adlard), The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #3 includes volumes 17-24 (featuring art by Charlie Adlard), and The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #4 (featuring art by Charlie Adlard) includes volumes 25-32.
- The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #1 (ISBN: 9781534327023)
Independent bookstores, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo on Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Comic book shops on Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #2 (ISBN: 9781534327030)
Independent bookstores, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo on Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Comic book shops on Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #3 (ISBN: 9781534327047)
Independent bookstores, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo on Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Comic book shops on Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Box Set #4 (ISBN: 9781534327054)
Independent bookstores, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo on Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Comic book shops on Wednesday, October 25, 2023