Harry Potter Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Empire State Building Light Show and Giveaways (2023)

Empire State Building

United States > New York > New York City > > 10118

To mark the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book published in the United States, New York City landmark the Empire State Building is illuminated in Hogwarts House colors – Gryffindor red, Slytherin green, Hufflepuff yellow, and Ravenclaw blue – beginning at sunset on September 27, 2023. In addition to the light display, Scholastic is celebrating the milestone with a pop-up cart on the iconic building’s 86th Floor Observation Deck, featuring free copies of the 25th anniversary edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and bottled Butterbeer courtesy of Harry Potter New York, for guests who purchase tickets to the 86th floor Observatory from 2-5 PM on the same day.