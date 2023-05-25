The Making of Elvis Movie Exhibition (2023)

Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate

If you’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS, we know you’re going to be all shook up about Elvis – and there is no better place to live the legacy of the king than at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis.

In partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, Graceland has opened the Making of ELVIS Movie Exhibition. The Exhibition looks at the creative process for the celebrated movie, following it through the journey to the big screen, taking the story from paper to film.

Highlights of the exhibition include behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, including videos shot while researching Memphis and Tupelo, during the set builds in Australia, and in rehearsals, plus handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards, and more. Also showcased are rare props from the film, set pieces, and costumes & accessories worn by Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla) and other actors featured in the movie, along with a look at the worldwide media frenzy surrounding the film.

As part of the exhibition, ELVIS Movie UVIP Tours are also available.