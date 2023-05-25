The Making of Elvis Movie Exhibition (2023)
Art Exhibitions, Experiences, Tours | May 25 - Sep 4, 2023
Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate
United States > Tennessee > Memphis >
National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, Warner Bros.
If you’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS, we know you’re going to be all shook up about Elvis – and there is no better place to live the legacy of the king than at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis.
In partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, Graceland has opened the Making of ELVIS Movie Exhibition. The Exhibition looks at the creative process for the celebrated movie, following it through the journey to the big screen, taking the story from paper to film.
Highlights of the exhibition include behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, including videos shot while researching Memphis and Tupelo, during the set builds in Australia, and in rehearsals, plus handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards, and more. Also showcased are rare props from the film, set pieces, and costumes & accessories worn by Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla) and other actors featured in the movie, along with a look at the worldwide media frenzy surrounding the film.
As part of the exhibition, ELVIS Movie UVIP Tours are also available.
Related
- Date Types: Events > Art Exhibitions | Events > Experiences | Events > Tours
- Companies: National Film and Sound Archives of Australia | Warner Bros.
- Facilities: Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate
- Months / Days: 08 - August > Aug 01 | 08 - August > Aug 02 | 08 - August > Aug 03 | 08 - August > Aug 04 | 08 - August > Aug 05 | 08 - August > Aug 06 | 08 - August > Aug 07 | 08 - August > Aug 08 | 08 - August > Aug 09 | 08 - August > Aug 10 | 08 - August > Aug 11 | 08 - August > Aug 12 | 08 - August > Aug 13 | 08 - August > Aug 14 | 08 - August > Aug 15 | 08 - August > Aug 16 | 08 - August > Aug 17 | 08 - August > Aug 18 | 08 - August > Aug 19 | 08 - August > Aug 20 | 08 - August > Aug 21 | 08 - August > Aug 22 | 08 - August > Aug 23 | 08 - August > Aug 24 | 08 - August > Aug 25 | 08 - August > Aug 26 | 08 - August > Aug 27 | 08 - August > Aug 28 | 08 - August > Aug 29 | 08 - August > Aug 30 | 08 - August > Aug 31 | 07 - July > Jul 01 | 07 - July > Jul 02 | 07 - July > Jul 03 | 07 - July > Jul 04 | 07 - July > Jul 05 | 07 - July > Jul 06 | 07 - July > Jul 07 | 07 - July > Jul 08 | 07 - July > Jul 09 | 07 - July > Jul 10 | 07 - July > Jul 11 | 07 - July > Jul 12 | 07 - July > Jul 13 | 07 - July > Jul 14 | 07 - July > Jul 15 | 07 - July > Jul 16 | 07 - July > Jul 17 | 07 - July > Jul 18 | 07 - July > Jul 19 | 07 - July > Jul 20 | 07 - July > Jul 21 | 07 - July > Jul 22 | 07 - July > Jul 23 | 07 - July > Jul 24 | 07 - July > Jul 25 | 07 - July > Jul 26 | 07 - July > Jul 27 | 07 - July > Jul 28 | 07 - July > Jul 29 | 07 - July > Jul 30 | 07 - July > Jul 31 | 06 - June > Jun 01 | 06 - June > Jun 02 | 06 - June > Jun 03 | 06 - June > Jun 04 | 06 - June > Jun 05 | 06 - June > Jun 06 | 06 - June > Jun 07 | 06 - June > Jun 08 | 06 - June > Jun 09 | 06 - June > Jun 10 | 06 - June > Jun 11 | 06 - June > Jun 12 | 06 - June > Jun 13 | 06 - June > Jun 14 | 06 - June > Jun 15 | 06 - June > Jun 16 | 06 - June > Jun 17 | 06 - June > Jun 18 | 06 - June > Jun 19 | 06 - June > Jun 20 | 06 - June > Jun 21 | 06 - June > Jun 22 | 06 - June > Jun 23 | 06 - June > Jun 24 | 06 - June > Jun 25 | 06 - June > Jun 26 | 06 - June > Jun 27 | 06 - June > Jun 28 | 06 - June > Jun 29 | 06 - June > Jun 30 | 05 - May > May 25 | 05 - May > May 26 | 05 - May > May 27 | 05 - May > May 28 | 05 - May > May 29 | 05 - May > May 30 | 05 - May > May 31 | 09 - September > Sept 01 | 09 - September > Sept 02 | 09 - September > Sept 03 | 09 - September > Sept 04
- People / Bands: Austin Butler | Baz Luhrmann | Elvis Presley | Olivia DeJonge | Tom Hanks
- Pl: NorAm: United States > Tennessee > Memphis > 38116
- Shows / Movies: Elvis
- Years: 2023