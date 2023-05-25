Computex (2023)

Trade Shows | May 30 - Jun 2, 2023

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Taiwan > Taipei > > Nangang District

www.computextaipei.com.tw

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX TAIPEI is a leading global ICT and IoT show featuring complete supply chains and ecosystems. Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s ICT clusters, covers the coomplete spectrum of ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems.

With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems.

