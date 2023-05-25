Graceland's All-American Weekend (2023)
Concerts, Film Screenings, Fireworks Displays, Parties, Tours | Jul 1 - Jul 2, 2023
Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate
There is nothing more American than Elvis Presley, rock ‘n’ roll, fireworks, and BBQ! Curators of the Graceland Estate have put them all together so you can join them in Memphis to celebrate America’s independence at Graceland! In honor of the holiday, Graceland will host several special events, and the iconic Graceland Mansion will be beautifully lit in red, white and blue all weekend long.
All-American Weekend Hotel Packages are available at the AAA-rated Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland Resort. Enjoy incredible rooms, restaurants and world-class amenities located steps away from Graceland Mansion and Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment and Exhibit Complex. The Guest House at Graceland is in the heart of all the action, and free shuttles are available to take you throughout the ever-expanding Graceland campus.
Weekend Highlights Include:
- Hidden Graceland Tour With Angie Marchese- Sold Out
- Pre-Show Cocktail Hour
- Victor Trevino Jr. And Pat Dunn: Elvis Tribute Concert
- Great American Gospel Brunch Featuring The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- Viva Las Vegas Sing-Along Screening
- Private BBQ Dinner & Reception
- All-American Party & Elvis Fireworks Extravaganza
