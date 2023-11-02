The Fall Guy TV Series First Premieres (1981)

Glen A. Larson Productions, Twentieth Century Fox Television

The Fall Guy follows the adventures of a movie stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter when work from his day job is slow. Glen A. Larson created The Fall Guy, which starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers. The Fall Guy cast also included Douglas Barr, Heather Thomas, Markie Post, Jo Ann Pflug, William Bryant, Ben Cooper, Terry Kiser, Doug McClure, Robert Donner, Dick Durock, Judith Chapman, Jock Mahoney, Lewis Dauber, Red West, Sid Haig, Robert Tessier.