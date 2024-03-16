Raiders of the Living Dead Blu-ray Signing at Forbidden Planet New York (2024)

Forbidden Planet NYC

United States > New York > New York City > > 10003

Severin

Forbidden Planet teams up with Severin Films to celebrate Severin’s blu-ray release of the cult horror film Raiders of the Living Dead on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 from 5-7 PM. Attending the event include actors Bob Deveau, Donna Asali and Robert Sacchetti, along with editor John Donaldson, composer George Ott and Tim Ferrante.

More About Raiders of the Living Dead

In the early 1980s, Independent International co-founder/president Samuel M. Sherman (Dracula Vs. Frankenstein) took an unfinished zombie movie by Brett Piper (Queen Crab) and began tinkering with the dormant project. Sherman shot additional scenes featuring nuclear terrorists, a mad doctor, a kid (former child star Scott Schwartz of A Christmas Story and The Toy fame) who converts a LaserDisc player into a ray gun, 1930’s cowboy star Bob Allen, a roasted hamster, The Three Stooges and retired octogenarian Zita Johann (The Mummy). Sherman then added an opening credits song to create a drive-in epic.

Raiders of the Living Dead is now scanned in 2K from the negative of the final release version, with over 4 hours of new and archival special features – including two previous cuts in their entirety – revealing the insane full saga.

Attendees: Bob Deveau (Actor), Donna Asali (Actress), Robert Sacchetti (Actor), Tim Ferrante (Music Coordinator, Unit Publicist, BTS photographer), George Ott (Composer/Performer, Main Title song/main theme), John Donaldson (Film Editor)