Loop Media Launches in New Zealand (2023)
Streaming and VOD Service Launches | Jun 23, 2023
Free streaming television media company Loop Media and New Zealand-based media firm Orange Door, have announced that Loop Media has been added to Orange Door’s portfolio of offerings in New Zealand. Loop specializes in streaming television to restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, medical offices, airports, bars and college campuses.
The partnership allows Orange Door and Loop Media to further expand Orange Door’s offerings in New Zealand and Australia, along with the opportunity to work with all business verticals – including healthcare, office buildings, retail, grocery and c-store sectors – which were previously inaccessible to Orange Door.
Explore More...
- Date Types: Firsts > Launches and Openings > Streaming and VOD Service Launches
- Companies: Loop Media | Orange Door
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 23
- Years: 2023