Hip Hop Art Workshop (2023)

Art Workshops, Free Events | Jul 1, 2023

The Hip Hop Shop

United States > Washington District of Columbia > > 20009

www.eventbrite.com

Bring your friends and family to this FREE event. Get ready to unleash your creativity and have a blast at The Hip-Hop Shop during the Hip Hop Art Event. It’s the ultimate destination for hip-hop enthusiasts looking to immerse themselves in a world of creativity and expression.

No need to bring your own items as organizers will have puppet-making materials, trains, and hats for purchase in-store. With the guidance of skilled craftsmen, including puppeteer Michael McEwen, furniture fabricator AlWoW, and graffiti artist Rodrigo Pradel, you’ll receive expert advice and inspiration to take your creations to the next level. They will help you unlock your inner artist and unleash your hip-hop spirit like never before. Get ready to create, customize, and connect with a community of fellow hip hop enthusiasts. Leave with a smile on your face, a unique piece of hip hop art in your hands, and memories that will last a lifetime.

